Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $15.96 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 10.33%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

