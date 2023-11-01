Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 868 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 124.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

