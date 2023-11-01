Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,091 shares of company stock worth $10,240,432. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR opened at $158.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

