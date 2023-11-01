Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $365.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.18.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

