Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.63.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

