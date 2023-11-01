Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 77,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,193,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 391,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.