Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $237.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

