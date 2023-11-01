Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

