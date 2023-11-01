Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $411.69 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.11 and its 200-day moving average is $398.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,572 shares of company stock worth $39,160,789. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

