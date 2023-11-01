Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ICE opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

