Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $206.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.68 and a 200 day moving average of $215.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.13 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

