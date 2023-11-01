Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 343,900 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

NYSE KMB opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average is $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

