Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after buying an additional 929,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after buying an additional 304,269 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

WFC stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

