Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

