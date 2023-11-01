Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,503 shares of company stock worth $8,131,970 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $225.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

