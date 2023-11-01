Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

