Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 198,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 380.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GE opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

