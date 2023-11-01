Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %
DPZ opened at $338.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.63. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.62.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
