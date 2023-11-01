Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

DPZ opened at $338.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.63. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.