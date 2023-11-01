EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $198,007,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DocuSign by 256.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

