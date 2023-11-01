EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Enbridge by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in Enbridge by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

