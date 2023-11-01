EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.19.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average of $120.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

