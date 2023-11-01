EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

