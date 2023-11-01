Fairfax Financial (FFH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$34.89 per share for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$38.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$41.60 by C($2.92). The company had revenue of C$8.94 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

FFH opened at C$1,154.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$657.62 and a 12 month high of C$1,175.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,131.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,042.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$842.00, for a total value of C$84,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,384.17.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

