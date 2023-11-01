Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AGM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $294,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,807. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $180.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

