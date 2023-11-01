Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 150.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the first quarter worth $104,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the first quarter worth $227,000. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Feutune Light Acquisition by 16.3% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the first quarter worth $589,000. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Feutune Light Acquisition alerts:

Feutune Light Acquisition Stock Performance

FLFV stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Feutune Light Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Feutune Light Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feutune Light Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.