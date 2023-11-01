Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stock Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.39% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 16,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

