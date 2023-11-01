Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 68,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 156,919 shares.The stock last traded at $57.87 and had previously closed at $57.52.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

