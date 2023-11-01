Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.24

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 116195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $881.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 252.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

