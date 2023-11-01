Fiera Capital (FSZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Fiera Capital to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of C$159.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.50 million.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FSZ opened at C$4.66 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$9.73. The stock has a market cap of C$399.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 477.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSZ shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiera Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

