Financial Contrast: Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) versus Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lyons Bancorp has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.79 billion 2.67 $560.74 million $7.75 8.05

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lyons Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $80.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.55%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Lyons Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Lyons Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 23.30% 10.10% 1.23%

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Lyons Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyons Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Lyons Bancorp Inc. operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. The company also provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, telephone banking, credit and debit card, online cash management, merchant, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer, traveller program, online bill pay, e-statements, money orders, and official checks services. It operates branches in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Lyons, New York.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; secured and unsecured loans, such as installment and term, residential first mortgage, and home equity loans, as well as lines of credit and home equity lines of credit; and credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, investment management, estate administration, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, escrow services, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

