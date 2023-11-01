Fireweed Metals Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (CVE:FWZ)

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fireweed Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Pi Financial analyst C. Mackay expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Fireweed Metals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fireweed Metals from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Fireweed Metals Price Performance

Fireweed Metals stock opened at 1.09 on Wednesday. Fireweed Metals has a 12-month low of 0.61 and a 12-month high of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 1.36.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Fireweed Metals

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

