First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $613.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 197.1% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

