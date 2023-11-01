First Majestic Silver (AG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) will be issuing its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $146.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.89. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -3.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Majestic Silver

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.