First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for First National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get First National Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.83.

First National Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:FN opened at C$34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.78. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.86 and a 12 month high of C$41.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$256.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 296,824 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,813,001.44. Corporate insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.