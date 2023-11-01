First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Posts Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. First Solar updated its FY23 guidance to $7.20-8.00 EPS.

First Solar Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.77 and its 200 day moving average is $184.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12-month low of $132.19 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,068 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

