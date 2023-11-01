First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,336,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 81,436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 121,878 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $6.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

