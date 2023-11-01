First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on November 3rd

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.244 per share on Friday, November 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

