First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Down 4.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. 48,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 157,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth $39,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 56.3% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 709.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 143.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 90.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

