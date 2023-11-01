First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Down 4.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. 48,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 157,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.