FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Update

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 195.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

