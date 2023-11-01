Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Down 6.3% in October

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,670,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 89,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 473.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSR opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

