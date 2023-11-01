Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) traded down 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.31. 3,584,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,880,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Fisker Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Fisker by 57.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

