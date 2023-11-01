Flare Price Tops $0.0103 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Flare has a total market capitalization of $277.00 million and $7.91 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 26,960,702,313 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 26,960,702,313.828518 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01045585 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $9,469,388.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

