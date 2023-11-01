FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $17.09-$17.35 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $4.44-$4.64 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $225.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $278.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
A number of analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.40.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
