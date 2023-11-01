FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $17.09-$17.35 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $4.44-$4.64 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $225.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $278.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,881,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,660,000 after buying an additional 75,738 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

