Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Up 5.5% in October

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 284,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Flux Power Price Performance

Flux Power stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 64.57%. The company had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $38,888.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,380,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $38,888.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,380,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Walters-Hoffert sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $26,232.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,144 shares of company stock worth $160,153 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flux Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flux Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flux Power by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

