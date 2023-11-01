Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on F. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

