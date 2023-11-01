Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

F opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

