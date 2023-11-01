Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 867,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

FWONK opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

