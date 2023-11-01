Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of FSM stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.
FSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
