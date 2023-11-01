Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

