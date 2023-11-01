Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of FOX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 22.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of FOX by 39.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

