Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 32.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $16,088,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of FOX by 42.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

